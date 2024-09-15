– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the idea of possibly managing Chad Gable and American Made in WWE. Angle said on the subject (via Fightful):

“Yeah, definitely. I think Chad and his gang that he has right now, that would be a great idea. But, you know, I got approached by the WWE when Matt Riddle started. They wanted me to manage him, but the offer just wasn’t worth it, unfortunately. I love the business, but you also have to be a businessman, and you have to make the right decisions for your family.”