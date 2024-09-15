wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Thinks Managing Chad Gable & American Made Is a Great Idea
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the idea of possibly managing Chad Gable and American Made in WWE. Angle said on the subject (via Fightful):
“Yeah, definitely. I think Chad and his gang that he has right now, that would be a great idea. But, you know, I got approached by the WWE when Matt Riddle started. They wanted me to manage him, but the offer just wasn’t worth it, unfortunately. I love the business, but you also have to be a businessman, and you have to make the right decisions for your family.”
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam