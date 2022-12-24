Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Need to Bury the Hatchet

– During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed the ongoing issues between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. Angle suggested that both men need to bury the hatchet.

Kurt Angle said on the feud (via WrestlingInc.com), “They just need to hang it up.” He added, “Get over the anger issues of the past. Listen, Ric is a great guy, Eric is a great guy, I know they don’t get along really well but life is too short. You can’t be reminiscing about bad sh*t that occurred in the past, and hold onto that, that’s not good. That’s not good for them or anybody else.”

As previously noted, things have been heating up between Bischoff and Flair again with some of their recent comments. During a clip on Ric Flair’s new documentary, Eric Bischoff spoke about having to make an example out of Flair after not showing up for an episode of WCW Thunder. Flair also said on Bischoff, “It doesn’t change my opinion. He’s an arrogant d***.”