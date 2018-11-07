Kurt Angle Thinks Ronda Rousey Will Be Better Known For Her WWE Career Than UFC

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Sam Roberts (via Wrestling Inc), and stated that WWE will be the thing Ronda Rousey is best known for at the end of her career…

On Ronda Rousey Exceeding Expectations: “I think Ronda exceeded expectations from everybody,” Angle said. “She did her homework. You can’t lie to anyone, Ronda was new to WWE at the time. She had very little experience but what she did at WrestleMania was unbelievable; she stole the show. I knew before we went in there (the ring), Triple H and I knew she should be the focus. If you watch that match, the focus is really on Ronda. That is what we had to do in order to get her to be where she is right now. She did a really great job.”

On What Rousey Will be Remembered For: “I can’t believe how well, how quickly she adapted to it,” Angle continued. “I felt like it was me. A couple of weeks ago, she cut a promo (on Nikki Bella) in the ring and I was thinking that she was getting it way too quickly. This girl has been the best in judo, the best in the UFC but I think this is her thing. I think the WWE is the thing she’ll be the most known for. If healthy, another six-ten years, this will be her legacy.”