Kurt Angle Thinks Velveteen Dream Will Have A Breakout Year in 2020

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Kurt Angle said that he thinks the Velveteen Dream will be the breakout star of 2020 when he returns from injury.

He said: “I would like to see Velveteen Dream breakout this year. He’s an incredible athlete, his character is very likeable. Someone like him could step on the scene and main-event very quickly. I’ve known Patrick Clark [Velveteen Dream] since 2011. I remember him in a small independent company trying to make it and I saw something great in him. I thought I’m going to keep in touch with this kid and I did. He was part of Tough Enough where he didn’t win and he was let go, then the company eventually brought him back. He’s found his edge in the Velveteen Dream and he’s becoming more popular every day. I expect him to be called up soon.“