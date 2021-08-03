Kurt Angle Thinks Vince McMahon Would Try to Box Mike Tyson Just to Feel Getting Knocked Out

– Speaking to Fightful, WWE Hall of Famer discussed the strength of Mark Henry, Vince McMahon once trying to wrestle him and take him down on a plane ride, and more. Below are some additional highlights from the interview.

Kurt Angle on the strength of Mark Henry: “That is true, yeah. Mark Henry is the strongest man in the world, though. But, there are little tricks you can do in amateur wrestling to get out of the holds. The experience I had, Mark didn’t have any experience in amateur wrestling. So, he was just a big strong guy who didn’t know what he was doing.”

Angle on Vince McMahon attempting to wrestle him and take him down on a plane: “That was the only time. No, Vince will only try once. If he doesn’t succeed, he’s not gonna try again. Vince is one of those guys that wants to feel what it’s like to be up against an Olympic gold medalist or a World Champion boxer. He wants to feel that knock out. He wants to feel getting slammed. He’s crazy. The guy always tests himself. He wants to test himself against the best. If Mike Tyson was there, Vince would say, ‘Hey, let’s go one round,’ and Vince would do it. He really would. He would want to know how it feels to get knocked out by Mike Tyson. That’s just how Vince is.”

Angle on legitimately pinning down most wrestlers: “It wouldn’t take me long to finish them off. But, someone like Charlie Haas or Shelton Benjamin would take me a while. ‘Cause those guys are experienced wrestlers.”

Angle on a wrestler whose athletic ability impressed him despite not having an amateur background: “Maybe Chris Benoit. He was a very intense individual. He had a good little background of not really amateur wrestling, but he had an understanding of it. He was able to float with me and do different move sets and stuff that I was really surprised. Because he’d never wrestled an amateur match in his life. But, I think he would be an incredible amateur wrestling if he would have done it.”