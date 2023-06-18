Kurt Angle On Christian Cage Appearing At Ric Flair’s TNA Hall of Fame Induction While In WWE

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer had Frankie Kazarian where they watched their tag team match at TNA Wrestling Slammiversary 2012. You can check out some highlights below:

On Christian Cage appearing in exchange for WWE to induct Ric Flair into their Hall of Fame with the Four Horsemen

Kaz: “Personally, Jay is one of my best friends, so I was thrilled whenever we went out and had dinner after this, and it was great to see him. I always enjoy seeing Christian, even though he’s one of the biggest heels in the business on screen and off. So it was cool.”

Angle: “Me personally, I don’t like him. I think he’s an **hole [laughs]. It was a little uncomfortable seeing him in that position because he was signed with the WWE at the time and to see him there for TNA doing a promo to induct RicFlair was kind of different.”

Kaz: “Yeah, it was weird. There was a weird type of energy backstage.”

On the event drawing over 5,000 fans

Angle: “Yeah, we were having a good run in TNA at this particular time. And, you know, we’re doing pretty good ratings on TV, better than usual. And I think that we just were filling pay-per-view arenas a lot more at this point in time than we did ever before.”

Kaz: “To Kurt’s point that the whole Claire Lynch thing, as silly as it was, it drew really good numbers for us that summer. And TNA is a company that was really firing right now. So it’s a credit to the entire roster. Like Kurt was saying earlier, it’s, you know, it’s a team. It’s a team effort, man. Yeah.”

