Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed whether he agreed with ending Samoa Joe’s undefeated streak, TNA rushing his initial storyline with Joe, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on if he knew of the initial storyline plans to do a series of matches with Samoa Joe: “No, but it was a no-brainer. I mean I did beat Joe and end his undefeated streak, and I had to return the favor. So, Joe needed, even though he was built up pretty strongly in TNA with his undefeated streak, I did defeat him, and that might have hurt his credibility a little bit. Not getting beat by a big star from WWE, but knowing that he did lose and he would have to gain a win back on me in order to have more credibility. And I was all for that.”

On whether he agreed with ending Samoa Joe’s undefeated streak: “I agreed with it because somebody had to beat Joe. Somebody had to end his undefeated streak. And it was going on for quite a long time. And even Joe was relieved after I beat him because having the undefeated streak, Joe told me that they were finding excuses, like he would get DQ’d and they wouldn’t count it as a loss when they were trying to protect the other wrestler. So, he was like, ‘Listen, I didn’t really, I’m not really undefeated because I did lose by DQ, I just never got pinned or submitted. And I couldn’t wait for my undefeated streak to come to an end.’ And I totally understood why.”

On TNA rushing his initial storyline with Joe: “I think so. I think it was rushed. I think we could’ve done it for several months. We could’ve spaced it out, let the fans digest the finish of every match and move on and continue the storyline and move forward. But we jammed it all into three weeks and it was really fast….I think they just got excited and they thought since the pay-per-view and Joe and I did so well and had the record pay-per-view buys, I think that TNA felt that they needed to keep doing it and shotgun it. Just have Joe and I keep grappling and wrestling each other. Three times in three weeks was just ridiculous.”

