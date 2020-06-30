Kurt Angle To Be Part of Pre-Show For Documentary On Wrestler Rulon Gardner

The Olympic Channel has announced that Kurt Angle will be part of the pre-show for the premiere of the documentary on wrestler Rulon Gardner. Here’s a press release:

Original Film Featuring American Wrestler Rulon Gardner’s Rise to Stardom and Incredible Life Story Beyond the Olympic Games Available to Livestream at olympicchannel.com Starting at 7pm EDT on the 21st

Preview Show with Olympic Gold Medallist and WWE Star Kurt Angle alongside Rulon Gardner Streams Live at 6:30pm EDT on 21 July

MADRID – 30 June 2020 –American Greco-Roman wrestler Rulon Gardner’s inspirational story of beating the odds is featured in the upcoming Olympic Channel original documentary, RULON, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Gardner’s victory over the world’s most dominant wrestler and three-time reigning Olympic champion, Aleksandr Karelin of Russia at the Olympic Games Sydney 2000.

RULON premieres worldwide on Tuesday, 21 July at 7 p.m. EDT at olympicchannel.com and on its apps for mobile and connected TV devices. Immediately prior to the film’s debut at 6:30 p.m. EDT, fans are invited to tune into a special preview show with Kurt Angle and Gardner who reminisce about their Olympic careers and talk about the sport of wrestling. (No TV subscription is required.)

RULON, part of the Five Rings Films collection, tells the incredible story of Rulon Gardner, the youngest of nine children from a Wyoming farming family, who twenty years ago shocked the world at the Olympic Games in Sydney and became an American icon overnight. Instant fame was then followed by tragedy and adversity including near-death experiences, crushing weight gain and bankruptcy. Now, he’s returned to wrestling as a high school coach and is trying to make sense of his legacy – both as an American icon and a cautionary tale for what can come after a miracle.

Told in the first person by Gardner and directed by Adam Irving, RULON features never-before-seen video, exclusive International Olympic Committee (IOC) archive footage and insightful interviews with wrestlers Karelin and former world champion Dremiel Byers, and Gardner’s coach and 1984 Olympic gold medallist Steve Fraser. Additional commentary includes media personalities who have covered Gardner’s Olympic career and rise to stardom including Bob Costas, Katie Couric, Phil Hersh, Jim Lampley and Joe Posnanski.

Five Rings Films, the Olympic Channel’s signature documentary series, is a series of incisive and entertaining documentaries directed by some of the biggest names in film from around the world. In addition to depictions of iconic individuals and record-breaking teams, each feature length film showcases the incredible humanity, variety and achievements of the modern Olympic era.

Five Rings Films is produced exclusively for the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) global media platform by Frank Marshall and Mandalay Sports Media (MSM). Marshall, whose producing credits include legendary titles such as “Jason Bourne,” “Jurassic World” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, serves as executive producer alongside MSM’s Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach whose recent credits include “The Last Dance”. Greg Groggel will serve as executive producer for the Olympic Channel.

Offering year-round coverage of Olympic sports and elite athletes in their quest for success, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Olympic Channel over-the-top (OTT) streaming service is available worldwide and subscription-free at olympicchannel.com, its mobile apps and on connected TV devices.