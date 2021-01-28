Kurt Angle to Host New Podcast With Conrad Thompson, Debuts February 7

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that he’s partnering up with Conrad Thompson to launch his own podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Thompson will cohost the show with Angle, and it will debut on February 7 on all major podcasting platforms.

The podcast is presented by Westwood One and will be available on Apple, Spotify, and other major platforms. New episodes will debut on Sundays at 6:00 am EST. AdFreeShows.com subscribers will get early access to the first episode, which will also be available in video format. Below are some highlights of Angle discussing the new project:

Angle on his upcoming podcast: “We’re going to have a lot of fun with this podcast and get into some great wrestling stories. It’s true that I have a lot of stories to tell, and I won’t be holding back.”

On what people can expect: “People are going to be surprised by the stories they’ve never heard before. Plus, we’ll have interviews with some amazing people, and this is the first time I’ll be asking the questions. I’ve never done that before, being the interviewer instead of being the interviewee, so it’s going to be very interesting. And for me, this is the best way to get my message out. I want to share my story, and I want to talk about those that influenced me—my brothers and sisters in pro wrestling. I hope my story carries through so people have the courage to keep fighting.”

On plans to discuss his past issues with substance abuse: “I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve been clean and sober for nearly eight years, and I want to help others. If I can help one person with this show, that will mean the world to me.”