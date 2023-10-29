Kurt Angle Ranks His Top Three Favorite Wrestlers To Work With, Talks Eddie Guerrero Chemistry

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Eddie Guerrero while watching the October 31, 2002 episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check out some highlights below:

On Eddie Guerrero: “You forget a few things and you forget who was babyface, who was heel. Eddie, what’s crazy is Eddie was as great of a baby face as he was. He was much better as a heel. Oh, no doubt that guy knew how to get intense and lay into you, the heat he got. That’s where he got his name. Latino heat. He got a lot of heat as a heel, man.”

On his chemistry with Guerrero: “You know what? This is one of the first times I worked with Eddie and apparently, we had great chemistry from the get-go. I mean the thing is, Eddie wasn’t the kind of guy that earlier in the day if you never wrestled him, he didn’t want to get in the ring and roll around with you. He just wanted to get in there when the show started and do his thing. And what’s amazing about Eddie is I’ve never seen him have bad chemistry with anybody.”

On where Guerrero ranks among wrestlers he has worked with: “Top three. I don’t know what order, but Benoit, Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero are three favorites to work with, without a doubt. All three of them. What’s crazy is they were all smaller. They weren’t big guys. They weren’t supposed to excel in professional wrestling because of how size mattered back then. But these guys did it. Eddie was five foot eight. Chris Benoit was five foot eight, and Shawn Michaels was a little taller. He was six foot, but he weighed about £190. But these guys were undersized and they were still one of the best.”

