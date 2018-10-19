Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kurt Angle Trains With IWC Wrestling For WWE Crown Jewel, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Shane Strickland ‘No Shows’ Media Tour In Latest MLW Video

October 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kurt Angle Hall of Fame 2017 WWE 2k18

– Kurt Angle posted the following picture on Instagram, showing that he is training at IWC Wrestling in Pittsburgh for WWE Crown Jewel…

– Here are some highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling…















– Prior to their big match to determine the ace of MLW, Tom Lawlor and Shane Strickland were scheduled to do SiriusXM Radio. Then, someone decided to no show.

article topics :

Kurt Angle, WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading