Various News: Kurt Angle Trains With IWC Wrestling For WWE Crown Jewel, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Shane Strickland ‘No Shows’ Media Tour In Latest MLW Video
October 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle posted the following picture on Instagram, showing that he is training at IWC Wrestling in Pittsburgh for WWE Crown Jewel…
– Here are some highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling…
– Prior to their big match to determine the ace of MLW, Tom Lawlor and Shane Strickland were scheduled to do SiriusXM Radio. Then, someone decided to no show.