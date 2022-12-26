Kurt Angle Says Triple H Has A “Great Mind” For Wrestling

In a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the wrestler was asked to name the best minds in the business, both from the past and the present (via Fightful). Angle offered Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Hulk Hogan as his candidates, explaining their individual approaches and perspectives that earned them the title in his books. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the complete episode below.

On who has the best minds for the wrestling industry and why: “For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. Not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is well-educated, he loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife [laughs]. He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it. In the past, I would say somebody like Hulk Hogan, who was able to bring the fans in at a time where wrestling was not so hot, but Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger. He has a great mind for the business as well. I worked with Hulk Hogan, and he definitely is well-educated with the wrestling aspect.”