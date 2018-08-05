Kurt Angle Announces Two New Matches for Tomorrow’s Raw

– WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced two new matches for tomorrow night’s edition of Raw on his Instagram account. You can check out the video he posted below.

Set for tomorrow, Sasha Banks and Bayley will face The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) in a rematch for last week. Also set for tomorrow, The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) will face the Raw tag team champions, The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas), on the show.

Already announced for Raw tomorrow is Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match against Alicia Fox. Also, Bobby Roode will face Mojo Rawley. Tomorrow’s edition of Raw will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.