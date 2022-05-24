Kurt Angle Underwent Double Knee Replacement Surgery Today

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced on Twitter that he underwent double knee replacement surgery today. He posted the following photo from his hospital bed:

“Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!”

411Mania wishes Kurt Angle all the best in his recovery.