Kurt Angle Underwent Double Knee Replacement Surgery Today

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Kurt Angle Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced on Twitter that he underwent double knee replacement surgery today. He posted the following photo from his hospital bed:

“Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!”

411Mania wishes Kurt Angle all the best in his recovery.

