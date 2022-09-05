Kurt Angle Took Some Unorthodox Career Advice After His Olympic Win

Speaking on his eponymous podcast, Kurt Angle recently shared an anecdote about his career path following his gold medal wrestling win in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics (per Wrestling Inc). “In 1996, after the Olympics, I actually went to L.A. I had a friend of mine … You know Dennis Miller? … His brother is Jimmy, he owns Mosaic Talent. He manages Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, all the big stars … He brought me out to LA after the Olympics and we met with production companies and he was getting me really fired up. He wanted me to move out there,” Angle stated.

“A [different] friend of mine got me a gift, an interview with a psychic. I go to the psychic … The psychic said that if I went out to L.A. right now, all I would do is waste my money from the Olympics,” Angle continued. “I decided not to go.”

Eventually Angle would end up acting on screen, but not until later on. “I didn’t go for any auditions until, until gosh, until I got into TNA… Part of the reason why I went to WWE is to start my acting career.”

You can listen to the full episode below.