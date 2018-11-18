Kurt Angle Discusses Facing Owen Hart in a Dark Match, Reveals the Best Advice Vince McMahon Ever Game Him, and the Moment He Decided to Become a Pro Wrestler

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently conducted a fan Q&A session on his Facebook account this weekend. You can check out some highlights below.

Kurt Angle on facing the late Owen Hart in a dark match: “Yes I did. Owen carried me through the entire match. I learned to appreciate how good he truly was.”

Angle on Vince McMahon’s best advice to him: “Have fun. Don’t take it too seriously. Enjoy performing because there will be a day that you won’t be able to anymore. – Vince McMahon”

Angle on when he decided to become a professional wrestler: “When I watched Raw is War in 1998 and I saw Stone Cold, The Rock, and HHH tearing it up. I realized at that moment that I wanted in.”

Kurt Angle on the fan reaction tat still sticks with him years later: “2003 Royal Rumble. Angle vs Benoit for WWE Championship. Standing ovation. I’ll never forget it.”