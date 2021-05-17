Kurt Angle Recalls Sending Threatening Messages To Vince McMahon In 2006, Winning IWGP Title From Brock Lesnar

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed dealing with injuries in 2006, winning the IWGP title from Brock Lesnar, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on dealing with injuries in 2006 and leaving threatening messages for Vince McMahon: “I was in bad shape. I had a lot of injuries. At one particular time, I had the neck injury, the shoulder, and I tore an abdominal muscle – a groin muscle, a hamstring. This is all at the same time. I was in really bad shape. And the painkiller problem wasn’t getting any better. I was in a state of turmoil. Even my relationship with Vince started dwindling and getting more erratic. I was calling him and leaving him messages with threats. I just fell out of control. I was in a bad point in my life.”

On Vince convincing him to be the face of the ECW relaunch: “Vince approached me before anybody else, and he said I’m gonna start a new promotion and I want you to be the face of it. I said what’s it called, and he said ECW. But you’re gonna make less money and work in smaller arenas. I said, ‘Why the hell would I want to do that, Vince?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you on the pay-per-views.’ And Vince did. Whether it be WWE, WCW, or ECW, as long as Vince owns it and he’s running it, I’m gonna do it because Vince has never done me wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna do me wrong in this situation, either.”

On winning the IWGP title from Brock Lesnar in 2007: “Brock did approach me about working with him in Japan. I ended up going over for NJPW and I had a match with Brock. We had a phenomenal match over there, and I won the world title from him. Brock, after the match, he said, ‘When we do the press conference and we’re sitting up there in front of the press, tell them you want a rematch with me.’ I didn’t know at the time, but I heard Brock was making a ton of money on these matches. He was remaining champion as long as he could, then they wanted to take the title off of him. So, he wanted to do the match and wouldn’t do it with just anybody. He told New Japan if you bring Kurt Angle over, I’ll do the job for him. So, he brought me over and did the job for me, and he wanted to have a rematch because he wanted to make more money. Brock is all about money, and he’s a very stern businessman. Everything is revolved around money for him. It’s money first and passion second.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.