Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle Booked Drew McIntyre’s Win on Raw

– Vince McMahon was directly involved in Drew McIntyre’s big win over Kurt Angle in the main event of Raw this week, according to a new report. According to Sports Illustrated, McMahon and Angle were behind the creative aspects of the match, which was intended to see McIntyre get over in a major way by brutalizing Angle to the point of destroying any chance he had of being team captain for the Team Raw at Survivor Series.

According to the site, Angle met with McMahon to come up with the story of the match, which Angle then presented to McIntyre. WWE reportedly has big plans for McIntyre with a major push planned for him next year.