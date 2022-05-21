Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Pulling Prank On Edge At WWE Judgment Day 2002, Edge Shaving His Head

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Vince McMahon pitching the idea for Hair vs. Hair Match at WWE Judgment Day 2002, Vince pulling a prank on Edge, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon pitching the idea for Hair vs. Hair Match at Judgment Day 2002 and Vince pulling a prank on Edge: “The idea came the day after Backlash. Vince [McMahon] pulled me in his office and said, ‘Listen, we’re gonna have another match with Edge at the next pay-per-view. I want Edge to go over. I’m starting to push him really good, and I want to make him a huge star. But what we’re gonna do is have a Hair vs. Hair Match and Edge is gonna shave your head. You’re going bald anyway, so I’m doing you a favor.’ That’s what he said to me. But he said, ‘Don’t tell Edge because I have something planned for him.’ I didn’t understand what he meant, but he said, ‘Please don’t say a word to anybody.’ He did tell Edge during the week we had a match. He didn’t say what kind of match, so Edge just knew we had a match.

“We get to the pay-per-view, and Vince sits us both down and says, ‘We’re gonna have a Hair vs. Hair Match tonight, and Angle, you’re going over. You’re gonna shave Edge’s head.’ Edge was like, holy shit. He couldn’t believe it. After the meeting, he came to me and said, ‘Kurt, I’m a little nervous about getting my head shaved. My head isn’t shaped right. It’s not gonna look good bald.’ Vince kept this from him up until right before we went out to compete. At the last second, he said, ‘Edge, I’m just kidding, you’re gonna shave Kurt’s head. Change the finish now.’ We literally had two minutes to change the finish before we went out there. It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

On Edge shaving his head after the match: “What happened was, he had the clippers on the wrong way. You’re supposed to have the flat side run against your head, and he had them flipped over. So, as he was doing it, it was pulling the hair on my head out of my scalp. I’m surprised I wasn’t bleeding. It was painful as hell. I was like, ‘Edge, what the fuck are you doing? Switch the clippers around.’ Eventually, the barber told him how to do it and he started doing it right. But it was like, holy shit, man. It was painful.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.