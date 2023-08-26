Kurt Angle On Vince Russo’s Obsession With Pole Matches, Feuding With Mick Foley In 2009

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his feud in 2009 with Mick Foley leading up to the TNA Hard Justice pay-per-view event. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he was worried about being on TV with Mick Foley at this time: “No, I mean, listen, Mick — no matter what you think about Mick, whether you think he was over the hill or whateverm Mick is an experienced wrestler. He’s been in the ring for numerous years, 30-something years. He can cut a promo better than anybody else. He can go in that ring even if he didn’t wrestle for 10 years and could still have a great match. I wasn’t that concerned that Mick was in the ring. And it wouldn’t have mattered to me if we had wrestled 25 times or 50 times. Getting in the ring with Mick Foley, I was never concerned about that.”

On why Russo booked so many pole matches in TNA: “I don’t know. I don’t know, but we did quite a bit of him. And Mick Foley in a pole match? [laughs] That’s the last thing you want him to do is climb any ladder or anything like that… I think Vince Russo loved poles.”

On his pole match with Mick Foley ending in a DQ: “I don’t know. A pole match should have no DQ to begin with. So I had no idea what we were doing and why we were doing it. Sometimes things just didn’t make sense, to be honest with you. [laughs]”

On Mick Foley’s condition in 2009: “You know what, I will tell you this. Before the match, he said, ‘Listen, you have to take it easy on me. Don’t be as intense as you usually are.’ And you know, I understood. I mean, Mick probably didn’t wrestle for a long time when he came down to TNA. And when he came to the company, he wasn’t wrestling much at all. So, I knew that his conditioning was not good. He was more worried about blowing up and getting tired than anything else, then actually getting injured. And I understood that. So I tried not to be as intense in that match.

“And it wasn’t long anyway, I knew that we didn’t have to go that long. But you know, Mick — put it this way, he’s had better days. And, that’s where I’m going to leave it. It’s not easy [to carry someone to a match when they’re not where they want to be]. But Mick was experienced. You know, Mick took certain bumps and he did what he had to do. He took a couple of dangerous bumps, too. But that’s Mick Foley. He’s always going to take a dangerous bump or two… Put it this way. I would take Mick any day in the ring, whether he was in good condition or not. Mick’s an experienced worker. And one thing I know is by the end of the match, he’s gonna take a dangerous bump, and then he will lose. And that’s what he always does.”

