Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles Set for Smackdown Live This Tuesday

– WWE.com has confirmed a huge match-up for this Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will continue his retirement tour with a match against former WWE World champion AJ Styles. You can check out the full announcement on the historic bout below.

As previously reported, Kurt Angle is currently scheduled to face Baron Corbin in the final match of his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 next month. The matchup has not been well received by the WWE Universe, and the WWE has acknowledged this on its programming.

Kurt Angle’s farewell tour is about to hit SmackDown LIVE in the biggest way possible. Oh, it’s true.

Angle’s final match ever on the blue brand will take place this Tuesday night when the WWE Hall of Famer takes on AJ Styles. The two Superstars share a rich history, but this will be the first time the two have ever locked up in a WWE ring.

Angle has long been a cornerstone of the SmackDown brand and will undoubtedly create one last classic moment against The Phenomenal One. Watch as history is made this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.