Kurt Angle Wants WWE To Purchase TNA’s Tape Library

– During a recent interview with Podstarz, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke wanting to see WWE make a deal with TNA so more WWE fans can see his work in TNA. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on wanting to see WWE buy TNA’s tape library: “When I was wrestling for TNA, I was like, ‘You know what? A lot of WWE fans haven’t seen my work in TNA. I wish WWE would have a relationship with TNA, and possibly buy the library so that WWE fans can see my TNA matches.’ It looks like that’s eventually going to happen. Right now, they’re working together, and I never thought it would happen in a million years, but for some reason, it’s happening, and I think a lot of it has to do with TNA has a great company, they really do. They have a lot of great talents, but it’s not a threat to WWE.”

On his era of TNA: “Back when we were going head-to-head with WWE, we were doing 2 million viewers a week. Sting was on the roster, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair; we had a great roster, and we were giving WWE a run for its money. Today, they’re still doing really well, but they’re not doing as good as we were doing back then, right? I think that’s the reason why WWE opened their arms and said, ‘Come on in. We’ll collaborate with you,’ and I’m just glad it happened eventually. I hope that WWE buys the TNA library.”