wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Wasn’t Comfortable With The Stalking Sharmell Storyline
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
Kurt Angle recently had another Q&A on Facebook in which he revealed that he wasn’t comfortable with the WWE storyline in which he stalked Booker T’s wife Sharmell back in 2005. Here are highlights:
On Seth Rollins: “I don’t know, but his in-ring skills would have put him near the very top of the roster. He’s really talented. Love watching him work.”
On the Wild Card rule: “It gives these superstars more opportunity by using the wild card, so I like it… for now.”
On stalking Sharmell: “The stalking of Booker T’s wife Sharmell. I was not comfortable doing it. The whole storyline felt odd to me. But, I like challenges so I went through with it.”
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened
- Backstage Update on How WWE Internally Classified Injury for Alexa Bliss, Bliss Rumored to Have Vomited After Taking Bad Bump
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle