Kurt Angle Wasn’t Comfortable With The Stalking Sharmell Storyline

Kurt Angle recently had another Q&A on Facebook in which he revealed that he wasn’t comfortable with the WWE storyline in which he stalked Booker T’s wife Sharmell back in 2005. Here are highlights:

On Seth Rollins: “I don’t know, but his in-ring skills would have put him near the very top of the roster. He’s really talented. Love watching him work.”

On the Wild Card rule: “It gives these superstars more opportunity by using the wild card, so I like it… for now.”

On stalking Sharmell: “The stalking of Booker T’s wife Sharmell. I was not comfortable doing it. The whole storyline felt odd to me. But, I like challenges so I went through with it.”