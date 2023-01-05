Kurt Angle On Whether He’ll Appear At Royal Rumble & WrestleMania

Kurt Angle appeared on Smackdown last month, and he recently touched on whether he expects to make an appearance at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Angle appeared on the A2theK Wrestling Show, and you can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if he may appear at the Royal Rumble: “I don’t know right now. I know they’re having the Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation. Not saying I’m going to be there, but it’s possible.”

On the idea of a WrestleMania 39 appearance: “I did pitch an idea to them about it. I can’t really tell you right now. Most likely, they’re not going to use it, but there’s always a chance that they could. So right now, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it’ll happen. I’m going to be there anyway, so they might as well use me!”

