Kurt Angle On Who He Thinks John Cena Should Face In His Last Match

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm (via Fightful), Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on who John Cena should face in his last match, which will happen sometime next year. Cena announced that 2025 would feature his retirement tour earlier this year.

Angle said: “Probably Roman Reigns. Knowing where Roman was when he started. I remember a promo where John put him in his place. I think they would have a good storyline coming up if they decided to have the last match Cena vs. Roman. For John Cena’s credit, it should be for the World Title. He’s won 16 World Titles in WWE, no one have done that before. Ric Flair won 16, but he did with NWA, WCW, and WWE. John Cena has won 16 titles in WWE. No one has ever done that. I think he deserves a title shot.“