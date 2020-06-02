Kurt Angle On Why He Turned Down WWE Offer To Manage Matt Riddle, Discusses If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kurt Angle discussed why he turned down WWE’s offer to manage Matt Riddle, and if he will ever wrestle again. Highlights are below.

On why he turned down WWE’s offer to manage Matt Riddle: “WWE offered me a job to manage Matt Riddle. Unfortunately, I turned it down. I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else.”

On if he will ever wrestle again: “I’m almost 100% I won’t wrestle again, but if I did, that’s the direction I would have went. I imagine WWE was going to go with me managing Riddle and then, eventually, probably a match between the two of us.”

On being open to wrestling again if he feels he can do it: “Right now, I can’t. Could my mind be changed? Yes, for two reasons. I’m working on my business, and I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my body, trying to get myself back to where I’m able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’d been so banged up—my neck, my back, and my neck—but I’m making improvements. If I get to the point where I feel I can do it, then I’ll probably do it. But right now, I have to focus on my body.”

On his WWE release being a blessing in disguise: “It was almost a blessing in disguise that WWE released me. The business started picking up orders, and we’re at a point where I really need to be here. We have chicken snacks called Chxn Snx, and they will be a number one seller. This will not only be available on Amazon, but also in convenience stores, health food stores, groceries, and bulk stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.”