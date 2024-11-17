Kurt Angle Explains Why He Turned Down TV Show About His Life

Kurt Angle says that he turned down an offer for a TV show to be made about his life. Angle recently said that a two-part biopic about his life is in the works, and in an appearance on Busted Open Radio he said that one director who contacted him earlier wanted to make a TV show that would have included parts of his family’s life he didn’t want covered.

“When my documentary came out, Hollywood came calling,” Angle said (per Fightful). “I had a few different producers getting a hold of me and saying, ‘Hey, we want to make a movie out of your life.’ I had one director, he was like, ‘Listen, I want to do a TV show. I want this to be the next Yellowstone.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what do you want in it?’ He’s like, ‘I want everything.’ I said, ‘Well, there are things my family members didn’t, they don’t want to bring back up. They don’t want this to surface again. They don’t want to relieve that anymore.’ There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happened in my family that I really didn’t want to be aired on TV.”

He continued, “I said, ‘Are you gonna add that stuff?’ He said, ‘Everything. I want everything or I don’t want nothing at all.’ I said, ‘How about we just make a movie?’ He said, ‘No, it’s either a TV show or I’m not doing anything.’ I was like, ‘Well, I’m sorry man. I respect the heck out of you, but I can’t do a TV show then. I’ll try to find someone else who will do a movie,'” Angle said.

Angle previously said that the biopic was being worked on by directors Eshom and Ian Nelms with the the first film will follow his Olympic accomplishments, while the second will look at his pro wrestling career.