WWE News: Wife of Kurt Angle Deletes Tweet Calling Baron Corbin Match Underwhelming, New Mojo Rawley Video, Full Raw Highlights

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reacted to the news of Kurt Angle facing Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Later on, Kurt Angle’s wife, Giovanna Angle, responded to JR, agreeing with him. She simply wrote “Very” in response to JR calling the match-up underwhelming. The tweet has since been deleted.

Later in the evening, Giovanna Angle wrote a different response on her Twitter account that seemed to walk back her earlier comment. Her later tweet stated: “Guys, it’s pro wrestling. Its like watching a movie. I’m no way upset with my husband wrestling Corbin. Lol I love having fun with yall. But It is really nice to see how many fans support Kurt on how he should be sent off. #AllLove”

– WWE aired a new Mojo Rawley vignette this week on Raw. You can check out that new video in the player below.

