Kurt Angle Will Have Knee Replacement Surgery Next Month

In the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show (via Wrestling Inc), Kurt Angle revealed that he will have replacement surgery on both of his knees next month. Here are highlights:

On the Steiner Brothers going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “The Steiners belong in the Hall of Fame, it took forever but they finally did it. Scott was great, when I grew up, I was a fan of Scott as an amateur wrestler. He was an All-American at the University of Michigan, so I looked up to him. Him and his brother when they went into pro wrestling, we all took a lot of pride in saying the Steiners are pro wrestlers now, they were what we were and they were a part of us and we took a lot of pride in that. I wanted to wrestle Scott, he was one of the guys I wanted to shoot for. He was an inspiration for me growing up.”

On having knee surgery: “I’m having my knees replaced next month. Both of them at the same time, I’m getting it over with. I’ll be on a wheelchair or a walker.”