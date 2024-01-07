Kurt Angle Calls out Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander on Behalf of Stokely Hathaway

Stokely Hathaway has been attempting to get on Kris Statlander’s good side at the expense of Willow Nightingale. After his introduction of the pair on AEW Rampage, the two were not happy. So Hathaway enlisted Kurt Angle to send the two a message.

Kurt said: “Willow and Stat, it’s former World Champion, Kurt Angle. It hurts me deeply how you treated my boy. Stokely had a flight to Japan to run Moxley over with a Mitsubishi at Wrestle Kingdom, but he chose to be on Rampage to watch you two live. That, to me, is a changed man. 2024 is for the short, bald, kings with a so-so credit score. Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true. #GiveStokelyAChance. Okay, I’m glad that’s freaking done. Stokely, where’s my money, or am I going to have to kick your ass?”