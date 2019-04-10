Kurt Angle Wishes He Could Have Had One Last Match With John Cena

– Kurt Angle is happy with the way his career went, but does wish he could have had one last match with John Cena. Angle posted to Instagram to comment on his and Cena’s appearances at WrestleMania 35, where Angle worked his retirement match against Baron Corbin and Cena showed up in his “Doctor of Thuganomics” gimmick for a segement with Elias.

Angle captioned the picture, “Completely ironic that on the same night, at Wrestlemania35 [John Cena] paid homage to his “ruthless aggression” thuganomics character, and I wore my “Team Angle” warm up. I wish I had one more round with you John. Regardless, I’m proud of my career.”