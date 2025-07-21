Kurt Angle Wishes He’d Had Something Like Real American Freestyle In His Time

Kurt Angle is excited to be part of Real American Freestyle, and he says he doesn’t know if he’d have jumped to pro wrestling if he had it in his day. Angle was announced late last week as joining the announcing team of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s freestyle wrestling organization, and he spoke with TMZ about the new company. A couple of highlights are below:

On wishing he had something like RAF during his time: “Oh gosh, I would’ve loved to have this. This has been my thing. I don’t even know if I would’ve crossed over into pro wrestling, I probably would’ve stuck with amateur wrestling. We didn’t have a pro league back then, I’m a little jealous, but I’m also excited to be a part of it.”

On RAF: “RAF, Real American Freestyle, has set the bar. Now, I’m not going to lie to you, there have been other people that have tried professional wrestling leagues before with Olympic style freestyle wrestling, it didn’t work out but with Real American Freestyle, they signed the top wrestlers in the world and they had the backing, the funding to do this. So, this is going to be incredible.”