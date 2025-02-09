Kurt Angle Would Have Loved To Face Roman Reigns If He Was In His Prime

Kurt Angle says he’d like to have faced Roman Reigns if he was in his prime now. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked who on the current WWE roster he’d have liked face in his own prime in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and named the One Tribal Chief, noting Reigns’ ability to overcome a rocky start to his singles career.

“He’s the best,” Angle said (h/t to Fightful). “He has literally improved dramatically from when he started. I mean, the company was really pushing [him]. They had the rocket behind him when he wasn’t ready, but he was able to adapt and make himself ready.”

He continued, “So, I think what he was able to do is something that’s almost impossible. A lot of fans were like, ‘Why is he pushing him so hard?’ The smart fans. Now, you know why. He’s really talented.”

Angle has said that he doesn’t have another match in him, though he would potentially be open to getting physical in some capacity.