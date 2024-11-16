wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Wrestles Kyle Brandt In New NFL Commercial on CBS

November 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Kurt Angle Gable Steveson Image Credit: WWE

Kurt Angle appears in a new NFL commercial for CBS in which he wrestles Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt. The commercial is meant to promote tomorrow’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game, which airs on the network at 1 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading