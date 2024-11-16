Kurt Angle Wrestles Kyle Brandt In New NFL Commercial on CBS

Kurt Angle appears in a new NFL commercial for CBS in which he wrestles Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt. The commercial is meant to promote tomorrow’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game, which airs on the network at 1 PM ET.

THE RAVENS. THE STEELERS. THIS MATCH IS SCHEDULED FOR ONE FALL. @KyleBrandt and @RealKurtAngle step into the ring and set the stage for an AFC North battle. pic.twitter.com/S8H69arslZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2024