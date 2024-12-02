Kurt Angle Wrestling Seminar Set For HOG In January

Kurt Angle is set to host a wrestling seminal for House of Glory in January. HOG announced on Sunday that the WWE Hall of Famer will host a seminar on January 25th in New York City.

The announcement reads:

It’s True! It’s True! House of Glory has announced the legendary olympic gold medalist and 13 time World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle is coming to HOG on Saturday January 25th for a VERY limited exclusive one time only wrestling seminar.

This is a can’t miss event for all wrestlers to learn from one of the biggest legends ever in professional wrestling.

Kurt will also hold a Q&A after the seminar for the participants.

To sign up, e-mail [email protected].

The NYC Arena is located at 91-12 144th Place, Jamaica, NY, 11435. It is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is also available.