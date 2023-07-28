Kurt Angle Likes The Idea Of WWE Bringing Back Carlito, Talks What Previously Held Him Back

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the reported return of Carlito to WWE, wrestling Ric Flair in 2005, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Carlito’s reported WWE return and what held him back during his first run: “Yeah, I heard rumors that he might be coming back, which is a great idea. This kid was really talented… He had all the talent in the world, never spoke up, kept quiet. He didn’t fight for himself. You gotta do a little bit of fight. Not a lot, but you gotta speak up and say, ‘Hey, I want my opportunity.’ You know, he never had meetings with Vince. He just kept quiet. He was — you know, when you’re not letting your voice be heard, you become invisible. And that’s what happened.”

On wrestling Ric Flair in 2005: “You know what, Ric was a lot of fun to wrestle, because he did a lot of stuff that people recognized. He had these certain bumps that he took, that he always took. The one off the top rope where you flip him over. When you punch him, he does that face bump where he does the silly thing and bumps forward. So Ric had all these different bumps that he did, and he kept that in his repertoires as he got older. Although he couldn’t wrestle like he used to, at this point in 2005, he was still good. He was past his prime though. So he did all those trademark moves, and he still was very entertaining and a lot of fun to work with.”

