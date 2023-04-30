Kurt Angle Says Being A Part Of The WWE Draft Is “Just A Surprise”

In a previous interview with Fightful that ultimately wasn’t run last year, Kurt Angle shared his experiences with the WWE Draft and described his reaction to being drafted to ECW in 2006. Angle stated that he never had any inside knowledge or prior indication about where he would end up in the draft. You can find a highlight from Angle’s conversation with Fightful below.

On the unexpected nature of the draft: “I didn’t know on any of the drafts. I didn’t know where I was going or what I was doing. I wasn’t told anything. It was just a surprise. You’re sitting there waiting and your name comes up. I think I got drafted in the first round for ECW and the second round for Smackdown and I didn’t know beforehand that I was. It was a surprise. I don’t know. I really don’t know how the fans reacted to it. You’re doing your job. It doesn’t matter where you go. You’re gonna continue to do it whether it’s WCW, WWE, ECW. Doesn’t really matter. As long as you’re working, you’re making a paycheck, that’s all you care about.”