Kurt Angle Thinks WWE is Making Gable Steveson A Heel, Says Steveson Shouldn’t Be Compared To Him

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE NXT’s Gable Steveson being compared to him due to them being Olympic Gold medalists, his 2003 WWE run, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gable Steveson being compared to him: “Well I feel badly for him, because he’s been compared to me at this point in time. And he hasn’t even barely started. He just started right now. So I don’t know how his future is going to be. I know he’s talented, really athletic. I’m not sure how he is as far as entertainment-wise. But as far in the ring, I heard he’s really good. But no, I don’t think comparing him to me is a fair assessment to compare him to me right now. I think down the line, you can do that.

“But I heard — this is crazy, but people have been coming to me and telling me, ‘Hey, he wrestled Baron Corbin in NXT, and the fans were booing the heck out of him. And then he pulled his straps down, and the fans were even more pissed.’ And you know what? That is something that the WWE is actually doing. They understand, they want to make him a heel, so they will have him copy and mimic me. This is what I believe. I think they’re going to have him copy and mimic me so he can piss the fans off so that he starts as a heel, because it’s easier to be a heel starting than it is to be a babyface. They’re ones that actually told him to do this stuff. I really believe that, and I think the WWE is brilliant for doing it.”

On whether he thought he should’ve won the WWE Title at SummerSlam instead of Vengeance: “Yes, yes. And like I said before, the reason — that was the plan; the reason I got changed is because I was cleared earlier. So Vince didn’t want Angle vs. Lesnar at Vengeance; he wanted SummerSlam, but he didn’t want to take me out of the world title hunt because I just gave up the world title at WrestleMania. So when I came back, I should be in the world title hunt. So he decided to have a triple threat with Big Show, Brock and myself. And he was gonna save Brock and me at SummerSlam. So because I came back early is why I wrestled at Vengeance.”

On how the fans viewed him: “You know what, at this point in time it didn’t matter what I was, I will tell you this, I feel — this is my own opinion, but half the fans loved me, and the other half hated me. And they continued that, whether I was a babyface or a heel. I was a very likable heel. I was even saying comments that were so bad and degrading to the fans, and they were still cheering me. It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Vince was trying to turn me heel so badly at one point, he put me with Davari and tried to make me the anti-American hero. And that didn’t even work. It was really tough being a heel at this point.”

