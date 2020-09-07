Kurt Angle: WWE Is Not Going To Let Brock Lesnar Go

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent again, stating that he doesn’t believe WWE will let Lesnar go elsewhere. Here are highlights:

On the Brock Lesnar-WWE situation: “I don’t know. I don’t know what transpired. Something had to have happened because I heard they pulled all this merchandise off the shelves. So it’s not just Brock not having a contract and not knowing where he wants to go. The company, obviously, they’re not going to let him go. Brock’s pretty level headed. He doesn’t get in any trouble. So there’s no reason to fire the kid. He’s a tremendous athlete, a tremendous employee. So I think Brock just got tired of doing it. I don’t know. I don’t know if he wants to fight again. I don’t know if you want to go to another company. I cannot see him going to another company, unless Tony Khan wants to pay him $10-20 million. I don’t know, but you never know, but I think Brock should just end his career in WWE. I mean the way they treat him and the way he gets paid, I don’t know why he’d not want to just stay. It’s really up to him, but I think he wants to fight. I think that’s the reason.”

On Lesnar wanting to fight Jon Jones: “Brock’s told me that several times that’s who he wants. So if it happens, it happens, but I think that might be the only way to get Brock to fight. I think he just wants Jones, but I just talked to my buddy Vitor Belfort, just did a photo shoot with him a couple days ago. We’re both ambassadors for Smart Cups… But Vitor wants to fight Brock.”

On Mike Tyson’s condition ahead of boxing return: “He’s in better shape now than he’s ever been. What he did is he surrounded himself with doctors, trainers and advisors. I actually joked with him. I walked in, he’s like, ‘Kurt you look like you’re stiff in your neck and your back.’ I said, ‘I am. My neck’s always killing me.’ He goes, ‘here, I’m going to have you do my therapy session.’ He actually gave me his therapy session. It’s an hour long. He had me go through it, and I mean I felt like I was 20 years old again when I was done. It’s stretching and massaging and altogether all one, and Mike does this every day before he trains and he looks great. His body looks like it was when he was 20, and he’s punching hard. He’s quick, very technical. I think he’s going to do really well, and hey, Roy Jones Jr., he’s been fighting actively anyway, so the guys a stud too so it’s going to be a great fight, but Mike is ready for this.”