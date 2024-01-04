Kurt Angle Liked WWE’s PG Era, Talks 2006 Exit

WWE’s move into TV-PG territory was not a popular one among many fans, but Kurt Angle says he appreciated it. Angle talked about the company’s move into more family friendly content soon after he left in 2006 during an appearance at Steel City Con, as well as his reasons for leaving the company. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his 2006 WWE exit: “I had a lot of issues going on — personal issues, I was getting injured quite a bit, the company was still working me to the bone. I had no choice. So, I left in 2006 and went to TNA.”

On WWE’s PG era being a good move for the company: “I liked [the Attitude Era], don’t get me wrong, I loved the Attitude Era, that was the best era in wrestling but they got a little crazy, a little too crazy. I mean, one character was a pimp, another character was a porn star? It was ridiculous!”