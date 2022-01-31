Kurt Angle Reveals WWE Has Plans For Him To Return As On-Screen Character

There has been recent speculation regarding Kurt Angle potentially returning to WWE in the near future, and on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that the company has contacted him for an on-screen role.

Angle noted that he’ll be on WWE television for “the next month or so,” though he didn’t discuss any specific details on his role (via Fightful):

“Yes, I did [get a call] from the WWE and they want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. I’m really excited about it. So we’ll see what’s in store for me.”

Angle was released by WWE a few years ago and last wrestled for the company at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he lost to Baron Corbin.