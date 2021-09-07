Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should ‘Tread Lightly’ In Moving Away From Signing Indie Wrestlers

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle discussed reports WWE is moving away from signing independent wrestlers, Riddle’s performance on the WWE main roster, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Kurt Angle on reports WWE is moving away from signing independent wrestlers: “I would tread very lightly on that because there are a lot of incredible independent wrestlers. Wrestlers that never did any real sport but they’re very good at their craft, and I would like to see the percentage. Fortunately, for me, I was a real athlete and won a gold medal at the Olympics. These kids that are trained to be pro wrestlers and working at the independent shows, they’re doing a lot of the work and they’re crafting their skills and their character. I don’t know how much character development occurs down at NXT, but I think a lot of character development occurs in independent shows.”

On his thoughts on Riddle in WWE: “He’s doing extremely well, but he came in with a character, the ‘Bro’ thing. It works so well, and they put him in the right place. They teamed him up with Randy Orton. Randy is more of a miserable guy that doesn’t get along with anybody, and here’s this kid that kind of makes Randy like him. Which, Randy never likes anybody. His character anyway, but he rubbed off on him, and it’s a great story. And those are the kinds of things that Gable Stevenson is going to need to have, along with his ability.”