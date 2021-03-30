Kurt Angle Recalls Winning First WWE Title From The Rock, How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Changed

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed winning the WWE title for the first time, Vince McMahon’s reaction backstage, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on when he found out he was winning his first WWE title in 2000: “The Rock told me five days before at a SmackDown, and I wasn’t expecting that. The last four pay-per-views, I’d lost. I lost four straight and didn’t seen any wins coming in the near future. It was really surprising to know I was gonna be world champion after I did four different jobs, but they were all with big names. I was affiliated with those big names, so it kept me in the limelight to some degree even though I wasn’t a dominating heel. At the same time, Rock made me world champion. This match we had was so important to me, and he didn’t have any problem doing the job. I really enjoyed working with him. He was awesome and very giving.”

On who came up with his memorable “interview” with Rock on Sunday Night Heat: “It was Brian [Gewirtz]. He took a bunch of previous interviews the Rock did and his responses, and he put it together on a tape. He had me memorize questions to ask that would match the answers that Rock would give. It was genius. He structured it perfectly well, and the product ended up being exceptional.”

On Vince McMahon’s backstage reaction after he won the title: “He stood up and hugged me and said, ‘You did it. I’m proud of you.’ That meant the world to me because I’ve always looked up to Vince as a father figure. To have a 4-star match with The Rock, it was a dream come true. It was a perfect dream come true to win the world title against one of the biggest names in the business and to be a world champion for the first time.”

On how his relationship with Vince changed after becoming champion: “Vince connects with the guys that are making him the most money. When you’re the top guy and world champion, you get access to his phone number. You can call whenever you want, and he’ll answer. He will call you whenever he wants and you have to answer. It goes both ways, but once you get to that level, you’re involved with Vince. That’s when you build a great relationship with him.”

