Kurt Angle’s Brother Eric Indicted For Allegedly Selling Anabolic Steroids & Other Drugs

– Kurt Angle’s brother Eric is in trouble again, as he was indicted for allegedly selling anabolic steroids and other drugs online. CBS Pittsburgh reports that Eric Angle, who had a few appearances for WWE, has been indicted on charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to import controlled substances.

The indictment alleges that Angle was one of three men who sold the drugs via the Dark Web and shipped them under fake names via UPS. The steroids were imported from China among other locations, with the payments made via both cryptocurrency and cash.

Angle famously appeared on WWE TV at Survivor Series 2000, distracting Undertaker during his match with Kurt by wearing Kurt’s gear and switching places with his brother. He appeared the next night and was attacked by the Dead Man before signing a developmental deal with the company. Angle worked in OVW and appeared on an episode of Smackdown during the feud with Kurt and Brock Lesnar leading into WrestleMania XIX, doing the same as he did with the Undertaker match. He was released from his developmental deal in 2003.

Eric Angle was arrested for assault in March of 2019 after he was caught on video picking up a student at a wrestling tournament where he was a coach, and slamming him to the mat. The charges against him were dropped in July.