KUSHIDA and Cameron Grimes Set for Qualifier to NXT TakeOver Ladder Match

– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, two of the three Superstars were announced for the Triple Threat qualifier for the upcoming Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American title. The Ladder Match is scheduled to take place at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Next week’s episode of NXT will feature KUSHIDA facing Cameron Grimes vs. a currently unnamed opponent will take part in the qualifying match to secure a spot in the ladder match.

The match with KUSHIDA and Cameron Grimes is scheduled for next week’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network on August 12. On tonight’s NXT, Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland is set to secure a slot in the ladder match for the vacant belt.

Meanwhile, NXT TakeOver: XXX is slated for Saturday, August 22. The card will be available on the WWE Network.