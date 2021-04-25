Kushida Says He Was Asked to Look After MSK in NXT

Kushida is set to team with MSK on this week’s NXT, and has revealed that he was asked to look after them. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to praise the new NXT Tag Team Champions, who he will ally with to face Santos Esobar and the rest of Legado del Fantasma on Tuesday’s episode.

Kushida wrote:

About a half year ago, my long time friend Alex Shelley sent me a text message. He told me that a great new tag team was coming to the NXT. He said they have a lot of potential. And he asked me to take good care of them.

When MSK arrived to the NXT, they made an immediate impression on me. And I understood why Alex Shelley spoke so highly of them. In my opinion, they have the potential to change tag team history. They remind me of some of the other great teams that I have worked with over the years. This Tuesday, I will have the opportunity to fulfill my promise.