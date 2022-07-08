KUSHIDA To Debut For Impact Wrestling At Derby City Rumble

KUSHIDA is coming to Impact Wrestling and will make his debut at Derby City Rumble. Impact announced on Thursday that the WWE NXT alumnus and NJPW star will debut for the company at the July 15th and 16th TV tapings in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition, Alex Shelley will battle his Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin at the show.

The full announcement reads:

KUSHIDA Comes to Derby City Rumble, July 15th & 16th in Louisville

New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout and world-renowned star KUSHIDA is set to make his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Derby City Rumble on July 15th and 16th in Louisville, KY. Be there LIVE and witness him compete in the IMPACT Zone for the very first time.

The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville as IMPACT Wrestling presents Derby City Rumble, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.