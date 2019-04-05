wrestling / News
WWE News: Kushida & Edge Appear in NXT Takeover: New York Crowd, Triple H Shares Pic With WALTER
– Kushida and Edge both appeared in the crowd on the NXT Takeover: New York broadcast. You can see pics below of the new NXT signing and WWE Hall of Famer, the latter of whom was with his wife, Beth Phoenix. Phoenix is competing at WrestleMania alongside Natalya for the WWE Womens Tag Team Championships.
Welcome to @WWENXT, @KUSHIDA_0904! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/W1cReXNh9A
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
We've got a couple of Hall of Famers in the house!
👋 @EdgeRatedR & @TheBethPhoenix! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/59o4U7mxKg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
– Triple H posted the following picture with WALTER after the latter ended Pete Dunne’s 685-day UK Championship run at the show.
…and ending it. #Respect @WalterAUT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/tmIMy5vHuw
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2019
