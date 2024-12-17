KUSHIDA Reportedly Finishes Up With TNA

Another TNA star has left the company in KUSHIDA, per a new report. PWInsider reports that KUSHIDA finished up his duties with the company at the Impact tapings this weekend and is done with the company.

KUSHIDA signed to a dual contract with TNA and NJPW last December in what was supposed to be the first of a number of deals of this nature that would have allowed the talents to work with both companies to prevent them from going to larger companies. The initiative was done away with after Scott D’Amore left the company.

The site reports that KUSHIDA left the company on good terms and the door is open to more potential appearances down the line. He will be primarily focused on NJPW going forward.