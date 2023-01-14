Kushida & Homicide Set For GCW Eye For An Eye In March

GCW is bringing Kushida and Homicide for in for GCW Eye For An Eye in March. GCW announced on Friday that Kushida will make his debut for the promotion at the March 17th show, which takes place at Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

The show will air on FITE TV. You can see the announcements below:

*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE* Just Signed: NJPW Star KUSHIDA makes his GCW debut on 3/17 in NEW YORK CITY! Tix on Sale this FRIDAY (1/13) at 10AM! GCW Presents

"Eye for an Eye"

Fri 3/17 – 8PM

Melrose Ballroom – NYC Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!